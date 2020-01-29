First Canopy by Hilton in Caribbean and Latin America Opens in Cancun

The 174-room urban oasis is situated in CancunÂs lively 'Hotel Zone' overlooking NichuptÃ© Bay.

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) debuts its new lifestyle brand, Canopy by Hilton, in the Caribbean and Latin America with Canopy by Hilton Cancun La Isla. The 174-room urban oasis is situated in Cancun’s lively 'Hotel Zone' overlooking Nichupté Bay. Guests can discover the locale of Cancun woven within each element of the property through architecture, design, gastronomy and programming alongside the legendary comforts of Hilton.

“Cancun is one of Mexico’s most visited destinations, offering an array of attractions to entice every traveler,” said Jorge Giannattasio, senior vice president and head of operations, Caribbean and Latin America. “It is the perfect place to introduce the Canopy by Hilton lifestyle brand in the Caribbean and Latin America, as we continue to expand our portfolio across the region. Canopy by Hilton Cancun La Isla was created with the intention of being thoughtfully local, and we look forward to introducing travelers to our unexpected, fun and energetic experiences.”

Among Canopy by Hilton Cancun La Isla’s array of amenities is its rooftop sanctuary, featuring a pool, whirlpool, a bar with rotating local art exhibits and live music performances, rooftop fitness center, terrace for meetings and events, co-working spaces and more.

“We are thrilled to introduce the brand’s groundbreaking hospitality concept to the region, as Canopy by Hilton and Hilton continue to showcase their commitment to creating positive travel experiences,” said Gary Steffen, global head, Canopy by Hilton. “True to the Canopy by Hilton brand, Cancun’s colorful culture is reflected in the property’s architecture, design, culinary experiences and programming to create memorable moments for well-traveled vacationers.”

The property was developed by Parks Hospitality and is managed by Hilton.

Canopy by Hilton Cancun La Isla offers direct access to Cancun’s best-known shopping destination, La Isla Entertainment Village, with more than 430,000 square feet of outdoor dining, nightlife and chic retail. Guests can spend the day shopping at local markets, teeing off at prestigious golf courses, relaxing on white sand beaches or exploring nearby attractions such as the Mayan Ruins and Delfines Beach. The hotel also offers convenient access to Cancun International Airport, just 20 minutes away.

Wander Rooftop Bar: With panoramic views of Nichupté Bay and the Caribbean Sea, the rooftop sanctuary, Wander, features an outdoor pool, a shallow chaise lounge soaking pool and a variety of activities, including rotating art exhibits and live music performances. Guests can spend the day relaxing on hammock swings with a refreshing cocktail from the poolside bar or spend an intimate evening lounging by the firepits on the 9,500-square-foot rooftop.

Azulinda Café and Bar: As the hotel’s lively epicenter, Azulinda offers a dynamic menu inspired by Mexican gastronomy and culture. Connected directly to La Isla shopping mall, the eatery is reminiscent of a local market with regional wines and beers as well as authentic dishes, including chiltepin aguachile, made-to-order tacos and Mayan cuisine’s sikil pak bowl. Travelers can dine in the eatery’s eclectic indoor seating area or lounge on the outdoor terrace overlooking the canal.

Canopy Central: A vibrant gathering area for guests and locals, Canopy Central is centered around a granite bar and surrounded by communal dining tables, sofas and chairs. Guests can indulge in daily complimentary evening tastings of local beer, wine and much more.

Inspired by the neighborhood’s vibrant spirit, Canopy by Hilton Cancun La Isla’s just-right rooms are adorned with artwork curated by local muralists. Guests will notice a mural sits prominently above the Canopy Central bar, layering paint colors and line work over the angular concrete blocks. The piece reflects a common screening feature in Mexican architectural vernacular expressed with a modern edge. Themes of the mural relate to the nature of Quintana Roo.

Canopy by Hilton Cancun La Isla also offers a complimentary 24-hour oceanfront fitness studio and Transfer Lounge, a comfortable space in which guests can store personal items and freshen up for business or adventure if they are arriving early or departing late.

With more than 14,000 square feet of event space, Canopy by Hilton Cancun La Isla boasts three meeting rooms ideal for intimate gatherings, featuring residential-style furniture, an outdoor terrace situated on the Mezzanine level and flexible space for cocktails and events at Wander Rooftop. Modern business travelers will also have access to a practical co-working space overlooking the Nichupté Bay.

